5 dead in Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse, police say

Four people are confirmed to have died in Monday’s crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, say police, and a fifth is believed to be buried in rubble in an adjacent building.

Kelowna RCMP announced the news on Tuesday during a press conference at 11 a.m.

Just hours after Monday morning’s crane collapse along the 1400 block of St. Paul Street, police said there were multiple fatalities, though they did not release how many had died.

On Tuesday, four bouquets of flowers could be seen at the site of the crane collapse.

RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the four individuals who died were all men who were found at the scene of the collapse.

One of the four was transported to hospital, but later died.

Police said all four were associated with the worksite, that being a tower under construction.

The fifth person, also a man, was in a building that houses a consulting business of some sort, police said.

A sixth person was taken to hospital, with what police called non-life-threatening injuries, but has since been released.

As to why the crane collapsed, MacIntosh said it was his understanding that workers had been getting ready to dismantle the crane.

“Why that crane collapsed, that’s part of the investigation,” he said. “We don’t know the answer and I certainly can’t speculate.

“Obviously, something catastrophic occurred. That’s the responsibility of WorkSafeBC, in conjunction with the RCMP — first to ensure it’s not a criminal event, and the other is the investigation by WorkSafeBC to determine exactly what occurred.”

A state of emergency was declared on Monday afternoon by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, and it remains in effect.

A large portion of the downtown core is cordoned off by police tape.

MacIntosh said the immediate goal is to reduce the risk of further possible crane collapse. Once that’s secure, the boom and portion that had collapsed will then be removed, which would allow the fifth person to be located within the rubble.

“We’re hoping as early as this afternoon,” MacIntosh said when asked how long that could take.

He also said “(Monday) was a tragic day. To see all those workers standing there, knowing that they had just lost some of their friends and co-workers, and to see the families and what they were dealing with, I can only imagine what they were going through.

“Right now, what we want to do is everything we can to support the investigation and support WorkPlaceBC and support those families.”

MacIntosh said no one was hurt during rescue efforts.

“When ambulance, fire and police arrived, I think it was extremely dangerous,” he said. “There was a genuine risk that it could come down on rescue workers, workers as a whole.

“It was extremely dangerous and I think we were very fortunate that no other lives have been lost. No rescuers were injured and we want to keep it that way.”

More to come.