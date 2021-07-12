Reports of several injuries after crane collapses in downtown Kelowna

There are reports of several injuries after a crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.
Kelowna RCMP said the block of Bernard Avenue/St. Paul St/Doyle Ave/ Bertram Street is now closed to the public until further notice. The area has been evacuated.
“If you are in this area, please leave as soon as possible in a safe manner,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in an emailed statement.
“Please remain away from this area at this time.”
The apartment building where the incident occurred is called Brooklyn at Bernard Block.
BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) said twelve ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, including two critical care teams.
“It’s unknown how many patients, but reports of several people with injuries,” said spokesperson Shannon Miller in an email.
“Two patients have been transported to hospital at this time; One patient stable, with minor injuries and one patient in critical condition.”
Witnesses said the massive crane collapsed at approximately 11:00 a.m. Video from the scene shows major damage to an adjacent building and at least one vehicle.
Authorities are asking motorists to stay away from the downtown core, as emergency responders deal with the “significant industrial incident.”
Power has been disrupted to much of the downtown area and traffic is being re-routed, police said.
Dan Blocka, a part-time Kelowna resident, said he spotted the crane coming down.
“I just got on the bus at the Queensway bus depot to go to UBC and when I sat down looking east, a big part of a crane just tipped northward from Bernard going north,” he told Global News.
“I was in shock looking up and seeing this thing go down.”
WorksafeBC says its prevention and investigations teams are responding to the incident.
“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” the agency said in an email.
The City of Kelowna said it could not provide any information at this time.
“It is an evolving situation,” said city spokesperson Tom Wilson.
More to come…
