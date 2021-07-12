Menu

Canada

Reports of several injuries after crane collapses in downtown Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency services are responding to a crane collapse in Kelowna on St. Paul and St. Bernard Avenue' Emergency services are responding to a crane collapse in Kelowna on St. Paul and St. Bernard Avenue
WATCH: There has been a crane collapse at a 28-storey building in downtown Kelowna. The area around St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue is being closed as emergency services respond to a significant incident with an industrial crane. Due to safety concerns, the area is being evacuated.

There are reports of several injuries after a crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

Kelowna RCMP said the block of Bernard Avenue/St. Paul St/Doyle Ave/ Bertram Street is now closed to the public until further notice. The area has been evacuated.

Read more: Kelowna condo fire: Site still off-limits because of construction crane concerns

“If you are in this area, please leave as soon as possible in a safe manner,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please remain away from this area at this time.”

The apartment building where the incident occurred is called Brooklyn at Bernard Block.

BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) said twelve ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, including two critical care teams.

“It’s unknown how many patients, but reports of several people with injuries,” said spokesperson Shannon Miller in an email.

“Two patients have been transported to hospital at this time; One patient stable, with minor injuries and one patient in critical condition.”

Trending Stories

Witnesses said the massive crane collapsed at approximately 11:00 a.m. Video from the scene shows major damage to an adjacent building and at least one vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Damage reported after part of crane falls on downtown Toronto building

Authorities are asking motorists to stay away from the downtown core, as emergency responders deal with the “significant industrial incident.”

Power has been disrupted to much of the downtown area and traffic is being re-routed, police said.

Dan Blocka, a part-time Kelowna resident, said he spotted the crane coming down.

“I just got on the bus at the Queensway bus depot to go to UBC and when I sat down looking east, a big part of a crane just tipped northward from Bernard going north,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was in shock looking up and seeing this thing go down.”

Read more: Weld failure caused 2019 collapse of Halifax construction crane during storm: report

WorksafeBC says its prevention and investigations teams are responding to the incident.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” the agency said in an email.

The City of Kelowna said it could not provide any information at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is an evolving situation,” said city spokesperson Tom Wilson.

More to come… 

