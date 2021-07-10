‘Significant damage’ reported after part of crane falls on downtown Toronto building

Toronto police say “significant damage” has been reported after part of a crane fell onto a downtown building on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and The Esplanade just after 2 p.m.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire told Global News counterweights from a crane fell 20 feet onto a building below.
No injuries were reported, but a tweet from the Toronto Police Service Twitter account indicated that an arts centre was damaged and evacuated.
Police later said it appears the roof will be able to hold the weight, however, and there is no fear of a collapse.
Police added that two crane workers who were unaccounted for have been found safe.
Engineers and fire crews will be assessing the damage and integrity of the building. Toronto Fire said jacks have been brought in to help stabilize the structure.
