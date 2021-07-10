Menu

Canada

‘Significant damage’ reported after part of crane falls on downtown Toronto building

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 3:51 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto police say “significant damage” has been reported after part of a crane fell onto a downtown building on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and The Esplanade just after 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire told Global News counterweights from a crane fell 20 feet onto a building below.

Read more: Weld failure caused 2019 collapse of Halifax construction crane during storm: report

No injuries were reported, but a tweet from the Toronto Police Service Twitter account indicated that an arts centre was damaged and evacuated.

Police later said it appears the roof will be able to hold the weight, however, and there is no fear of a collapse.

Police added that two crane workers who were unaccounted for have been found safe.

Engineers and fire crews will be assessing the damage and integrity of the building. Toronto Fire said jacks have been brought in to help stabilize the structure.

