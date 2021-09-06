Menu

Crime

Stun gun used, shots fired killing dog during domestic disturbance: Saskatoon police

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 3:32 pm
Saskatoon police used a conducted energy weapon and fired a gun during a domestic dispute call late Sunday night in the city's College Park area. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police used a conducted energy weapon and fired a gun during a domestic dispute call late Sunday night in the city's College Park area. File / Global News

A review will be conducted following the use of a firearm and conducted energy weapon (CEW) during a call attended by Saskatoon police.

Police stated in a media release on Monday that they received a report just before 11 p.m. on Sunday of a family dispute at a residence on Spinks Drive in the city’s College Park neighbourhood.

Patrol officers learned that a young man was threatening others with a knife at the home.

When police arrived, they attempted to make contact with the suspect through a window, but officers were unable to enter the home since a door was locked.

Police say two potential victims and three large dogs were observed in the home.

Officers were eventually successful in taking hold of the suspect through the window and a struggle ensued.

Other officers forced entry into the home and made their way to detain the suspect in order to keep him from freeing himself and harming the potential victims in the room, according to police.

Upon entry, police say a large dog charged at an officer, prompting another officer to fire a pistol at the dog. The dog retreated into the room with the suspect.

Police made their way to the bedroom where an officer deployed a CEW, more commonly known as a Taser, at the dog. Saskatoon police stated the dog was subdued and a young man and woman were removed from the bedroom.

Another attempt was made by the dog to charge at officers while they were securing the suspect. Saskatoon police say the officer who first fired at the dog again shot his gun, which killed the dog.

No person from the home or police officers were injured, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody following the incident. He faces charges of uttering threats.

Saskatoon police noted that the CEW and firearm review is conducted per policy.

