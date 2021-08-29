Man Tasered following alleged assault on police officer: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saskatoon say an officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), commonly known as a Taser or stun gun, on a man after a call of an alleged assault on Sunday.

A statement released by Saskatoon police on Sunday afternoon indicated that officers were sent just before 9 a.m. to a business on the 1200 block of Cumberland Avenue for a report of a man assaulting another man.

Police say they saw a suspect matching the description from the call in a nearby alley.

The report stated that when the first officer at the scene approached the suspect and told him he was under arrest, the man “became combative and assaulted the officer.”

According to police, it was then when the officer deployed the CEW.

Paramedics attended the scene to check on the man. Both the suspect and officer did not need any medical assistance.

The 28-year-old suspect was then taken to custody without incident.

His charges of assault, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation are pending.

Police added that the CEW deployment will be reviewed in accordance with policy.