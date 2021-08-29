Saskatoon police host 3rd annual Meet the Motor Cops event

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoonians were able to get up close to some of the motorcycles and vehicles used by Saskatoon police on Saturday.

Local police held their Meet the Motor Cops event in the city‘s Kensington neighbourhood.

It’s an annual event where residents are able to meet members of the Saskatoon Police Traffic Unit and RCMP in a fun and interactive environment.

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar of the Saskatoon police said it’s an opportunity for their traffic unit to interact with the public in a way that is not necessarily perceived as negative.

“We want to interact with young people, educate about traffic safety and just answer any questions people might have,” he explained.

Join us today until 4 pm at the Kensington @saveonfoods for #MeetTheMotorCops. See the bikes, the impaired van and our friends from @MaddSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/da9VgwxHXu — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) August 28, 2021

Barbar admitted the motorcycles they have on display are a great icebreaker to start conversations with youth.

“Getting the kids to hop on the bikes gives us a way to connect with them and sort of takes away the scariness of police officers,” Barbar said. “We just want to break those barriers.”

He added that the afternoon event is a chance for police officers to remind citizens they are approachable and willing to answer questions or help in any way they can.

