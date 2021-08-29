Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters respond to south end house fire

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 12:58 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a structure fire early Sunday morning on St. George Avenue.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a structure fire early Sunday morning on St. George Avenue. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a house fire early Sunday morning in the city‘s Exhibition neighbourhood.

The fire department received a call just after 4 a.m. about a structure fire on the 2100 block of St. George Avenue. Saskatoon police were also called to the scene.

According to SFD, the fire was “well advanced into a fully involved state” when the first fire crews arrived on scene.

A firefighter with the Saskatoon Fire Department is pictured battling a house fire on Sunday morning on Aug. 29 on the 2100 block of St. George Avenue.
A firefighter with the Saskatoon Fire Department is pictured battling a house fire on Sunday morning on Aug. 29 on the 2100 block of St. George Avenue. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The department said the fire burnt through the home’s roof, which led some interior parts of the house to collapse.

No one was injured.

Read more: Arson cause of Saskatoon garage fire in Nutana neighbourhood

Just after 6:30 a.m., the fire scene was turned over to a fire investigator to examine the incident.

SFD said an update will be provided once they have determined the estimated damage, cause of the fire and its area of origin.

