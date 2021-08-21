Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arson cause of Saskatoon garage fire in Nutana neighbourhood

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 8:34 pm
Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the 800 block of Main Street at roughly 12:55 a.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the 800 block of Main Street at roughly 12:55 a.m. on Saturday. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department says arson was the cause of a small blaze in the Nutana neighbourhood on Saturday.

A detached garage was reported on fire in the 800 block of Main Street at roughly 12:55 a.m.

Read more: Suspicious Saskatoon garage fire results in $200K in damage

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke showing from the roof of the structure before bringing it under control in minutes.

The department said a witness saw a vehicle stopped and an individual lit the fence on fire, which spread to the garage.

A fire investigator estimated damage at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night' Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night
Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night – Jun 6, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFire tagSaskatoon News tagArson tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSaskatoon Fire tagMain Street tagGarage Fire tagGarage tagNutana tagSaskatoon Arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers