Arson cause of Saskatoon garage fire in Nutana neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Fire Department says arson was the cause of a small blaze in the Nutana neighbourhood on Saturday.
A detached garage was reported on fire in the 800 block of Main Street at roughly 12:55 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke showing from the roof of the structure before bringing it under control in minutes.
The department said a witness saw a vehicle stopped and an individual lit the fence on fire, which spread to the garage.
A fire investigator estimated damage at $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments