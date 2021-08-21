Arson cause of Saskatoon garage fire in Nutana neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department says arson was the cause of a small blaze in the Nutana neighbourhood on Saturday.

A detached garage was reported on fire in the 800 block of Main Street at roughly 12:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke showing from the roof of the structure before bringing it under control in minutes.

The department said a witness saw a vehicle stopped and an individual lit the fence on fire, which spread to the garage.

A fire investigator estimated damage at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

