Suspicious fire in N.S. causes $150K in damages to building with 300 lobster traps

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious fire that caused $150,000 in damage to a travel trailer and building containing 300 lobster traps.

Police said they, along with the Tracadie fire department, were called to a fire on Wharf Road in East Tracadie just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.

A travel trailer caught fire and was destroyed. A nearby building, according to RCMP, that held 300 lobster traps and two other travel trailers, was also damaged.

“Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the fire to be suspicious in nature and that the travel trailer was targeted,” said RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

