Politics

Guinea soldiers say gov’t, constitution dissolved in apparent coup

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 5, 2021 11:05 am
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File).
Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on the West African nation’s state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in an apparent coup.

An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea’s national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers, said they planned to form a transitional government and would give further details later.

Read more: Guinea reports first-ever case of rare and deadly Marburg virus

Heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry on Sunday morning, with several sources saying an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.

— Reporting by Bate Felix

