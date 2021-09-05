SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Singh to make pandemic safety announcement as Trudeau heads back on campaign trail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2021 7:59 am
Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations
WATCH ABOVE: Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh starts off Day 22 of the federal election campaign with an announcement in Ottawa.

He’s due to speak about pandemic safety at 9:30 a.m., after lambasting Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau yesterday for what Singh says has been a lacklustre attempt to boost vaccination rates.

Read more: O’Toole and Singh rising, but Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM this election: poll

Trudeau is also due to make an announcement this morning after taking a day off from campaigning Saturday.

He’s scheduled to speak in Markham, Ont., at about 10:30 a.m.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is continuing a stint in British Columbia.

Global National: Sept 4
Global National: Sept 4

He’ll appear in Vancouver at 10 a.m. local time.

The three main federal parties traded fire Saturday over their responses to gun violence and to the resurgence of COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
