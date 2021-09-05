Menu

Sports

Labour Day Classic marks Hamilton Ticats’ first home game in 659 days

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 5, 2021 5:00 am

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field on Monday afternoon in the 50th edition of the Labour Day Classic.

It will also be the Ticats’ first game in front of their fans in 659 days.

Hamilton’s last game at home was the 2019 East Division Final — a 36-16 victory over Edmonton that propelled the Ticats into the Grey Cup.

Read more: Tiger-Cats claim first victory with decisive win in Montreal

A Ticats win over the arch-rival Argos would create a three-way tie atop the East along with Montreal.

CHML’s coverage of the game begins with a two-hour pregame show starting at 11 a.m. Kickoff is at 1 o’clock. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a maximum of 15,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium for the annual showdown.

Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer says despite that, it’s still Labour Day.

“There’s just so much history and tradition behind it (Labour Day),” said Steinauer. “You can feel it in the media, you can feel it going through Tim Hortons drive-thru’s, it just has a different meaning.”

QB Dane Evans will get the start for the second straight week for Hamilton (1-2) after he threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 27-10 win over the Alouettes.

The Tiger-Cats have won all six Labour Day games against Toronto (2-1) at Tim Hortons Field and they are 35-13-1 all-time in the Labour Day Classic against the Argos.

The two teams will meet again Friday night at BMO Field in Toronto.

