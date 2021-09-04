Vancouver police issue warning about man with suspected links to Lower Mainland gang conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a man they say is involved in the Lower Mainland’s gang conflict.

Police said 39-year-old Ronald Campbell of Cranbrook, B.C., was released from custody on Friday and they warned that anyone who associates with him faces an increased risk of violence.

“Investigators from VPD’s Task Force Threshold believe that Campbell is currently involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Campbell was arrested as part of a stolen vehicle traffic stop three weeks ago.

At the time, officers found a loaded handgun.

Campbell has been released from custody with a number of court-imposed conditions.