Crime

Vancouver police issue warning about man with suspected links to Lower Mainland gang conflict

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 2:37 pm
vpd-ronald-campbell-warning View image in full screen
Vancouver police have issued a warning about Ronald Campbell.

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a man they say is involved in the Lower Mainland’s gang conflict.

Police said 39-year-old Ronald Campbell of Cranbrook, B.C., was released from custody on Friday and they warned that anyone who associates with him faces an increased risk of violence.

Click to play video: 'VPD cranked up the heat on organized crime, but is their strategy working?' VPD cranked up the heat on organized crime, but is their strategy working?
VPD cranked up the heat on organized crime, but is their strategy working? – May 28, 2021

“Investigators from VPD’s Task Force Threshold believe that Campbell is currently involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Campbell was arrested as part of a stolen vehicle traffic stop three weeks ago.

Read more: Public warning issued about 11 gangsters with ties to B.C.’s escalating violence

At the time, officers found a loaded handgun.

Campbell has been released from custody with a number of court-imposed conditions.

