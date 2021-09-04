SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Singh, O’Toole to hold federal campaign events on opposite sides of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 7:26 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’' Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’
Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’

The Conservative and NDP leaders will be on opposite sides of the country for Day 21 of the federal election campaign.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is expected to make an announcement in Coquitlam, B.C. this morning before heading to Nanaimo, B.C., for an event with supporters.

Read more: O’Toole and Singh rising, but Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM this election: poll

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to make a health-care announcement in St. John’s, N.L., and then meet young voters in Halifax in the afternoon.

The itinerary for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is marked as private.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau says Liberals working to end blood donation restrictions for gay men' Canada election: Trudeau says Liberals working to end blood donation restrictions for gay men
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Trudeau again found himself the target of his political rivals for calling the Sept. 20 election during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh said the rising case counts were a reminder of why it was problematic for Trudeau to pull the plug on his minority government and call a “selfish summer election.”

O’Toole accused Trudeau of forcing the summer campaign for his own personal interest of winning a majority.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagcanada election tagJagmeet Singh tagErin O'Toole tag2021 federal election tagFederal election Canada tagCanada federal election tagfederal election 2021 tagCanada 2021 Election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers