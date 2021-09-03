SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

COVID-19: Masks required in Saskatoon high schools starting Sept. 7

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 7:01 pm
Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions have announced that masks will be required inside their high schools beginning Sept. 7. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions have announced that masks will be required inside their high schools beginning Sept. 7. File / Global News

The second week of school at Saskatoon’s high schools will be a bit different than the first week of classes.

On Friday, both the Catholic and public school divisions announced that the use of masks will be required indoors for all students, staff and visitors inside their schools and buildings.

The requirement includes school board offices and maintenance shops.

Read more: Masks mandatory on Saskatoon Transit, in city facilities as of Sept. 1

“Since the release of our back-to-school plans on August 23, Saskatoon has seen an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases,” reads a statement from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) Director of Education Shane Skjerven.

“With the Delta variant prevalent in our community, we are concerned about the continued health and well-being of our students and staff members.

“We also recognize that our school division has a role to play in supporting our community partners in healthcare, in hopes of reducing further pressure on the overwhelmed system.”

SPS said the division is accepting online learning registrations through Sept. 7 for secondary students and families who may not agree with the mask requirement.

Read more: COVID-19: Masks mandatory for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon schools

Mask use was strongly recommended in Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools’ (GSCS) high schools prior to update.

“This decision has been made at the recommendation of our local medical health officers,” said GSCS in a release on Friday.

“Our goal is to maintain in-person learning and keep students with us in classes. We want students and staff to be safe in our school communities.”

Both school divisions are encouraging all eligible students, staff members and community members to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

