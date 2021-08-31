SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Masks mandatory on Saskatoon Transit, in city facilities as of Sept. 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 10:45 am
Along with masks on Saskatoon Transit and in facilities, officials said the city is also implementing new safety measures for staff, including mandatory testing. View image in full screen
Along with masks on Saskatoon Transit and in facilities, officials said the city is also implementing new safety measures for staff, including mandatory testing. Global News

The City of Saskatoon says it is bringing back masking measures to address the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

City officials said it is also implementing new safety measures for staff, including mandatory testing.

Read more: Saskatoon city council debates new mask mandate

As of Wednesday, masks are required on Saskatoon Transit and when accessing indoor city facilities and services.

“As we approach the busy fall and the back-to-school activities season, it is important that we rally together to help support our health-care system,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization.

“We need to do all we can to protect those who cannot be vaccinated such as children under age 12 and anyone with a health condition where vaccination is not an option.”

Rather than enforcement of the measure, city officials said instead they will focus on education.

“We’ve looked at how we can safely meet the demand for our programs and services,” Goulden-McLeod said.

“Requiring the use of masks is an important step to protect the health and safety of our customers and staff.”

Read more: Saskatchewan rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

City officials said a more assertive approach is being taken to staff safety due to the “rapid and uncontrolled rise of COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon region.”

That will include regular mandatory rapid tests for all staff reporting to the workplace regardless of their vaccination status.

“Tests identify asymptomatic cases of COVID before they can enter the workplace, including in those who are fully vaccinated who are still able to catch and transmit the virus,” Goulden-McLeod said.

“Rapid tests are also less intrusive and due to the way the process is designed, staff members are not required to share any personal health information with the city.”

The measure was supported by city council at its meeting on Aug. 30.

City council is also asking for information on the potential implementation of vaccine requirements for staff, in consultation with health authorities.

Councillors have also asked administration to report back with advice on applying proof of vaccination at civic events, events at facilities and other relevant gatherings.

