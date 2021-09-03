Sask. records highest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 9 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its highest one-day daily total of new COVID-19 cases in nearly nine months.

The province reported 418 new cases on Friday. The last time this many new daily cases were reported in the province was on Dec. 6, 2020, when 419 cases were reported.

Of those new cases, health officials said about one in seven (13.2 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 55,396.

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot in the province, with 131 new cases. There are currently 811 active cases in Saskatchewan’s largest city.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 302 — 25.1 new cases per 100,000.

That is the highest the seven-day average has been since Jan. 17, when it was 308.

Overall, there were 2,755 active cases as of Friday in the province.

Health officials said of the new cases reported, 34.9 per cent are in the 19 and under age category.

Two new deaths were reported on Friday, one a person between the ages of 60 and 79, and the other a person aged 80-plus. It brings the death toll to 610.

Officials said 135 are in hospital for treatment; 23 are in intensive care.

Prior to Friday’s numbers coming out, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili called for an emergency sitting of the legislature to deal with the rising numbers.

Meili said Premier Scott Moe is ignoring the advice of the province’s chief medical health officer to bring in an indoor mask mandate.

He said the fourth wave is “spiralling out of control.”

“Our emergency rooms are overflowing, ICUs are diverting patients, and cancer patients are being forced to go without care. This is not leadership,” Meili said.

“How many more voices have to be added to those calling for action, how much more damage needs to be done to our health system, how many more lives need to be lost before the premier steps up and shows leadership?”

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Moe said he has no plans to reinstate provincewide public health measures.

“That would be grossly unfair to the vast majority of Saskatchewan residents who have made the right decision and who have (gone) out and gotten themselves vaccinated,” Moe said.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated, stating the majority of cases in the province are in unvaccinated people.

“That has a lasting impact on how we can manage and live with COVID in the months and years ahead versus a public health measure like a masking mandate, which is a short-term measure,” Moe said.

“And when you pull the masking mandate, ultimately you’re right back where you started and COVID will pick up where it left off.”

