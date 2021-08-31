Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 31 2021 8:20pm
02:09

Masks mandatory on Saskatoon Transit, in city facilities as of Sept. 1

Along with masks on Saskatoon Transit and in facilities, officials said the city is also implementing new safety measures for staff, including mandatory testing.

