SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Guelph mayor lays out 5 priorities for federal election candidates

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Conservatives grilled over budget balancing promises' Canada election: Conservatives grilled over budget balancing promises
On the federal campaign trail: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is campaigning on the party’s plan to build key infrastructure including public transit, roads and 5G telecom networks. Mike Le Couteur is looking at how O'Toole is being grilled over the balance between his promises, and balancing the budget.

Ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie has released five priorities that need support from Ottawa.

Guthrie said he’s calling on the local candidates to support the priorities, and, if elected, to advance them in the House of Commons.

Read more: City leaders ask federal parties to protect, expand rental housing in Canada

“These five priorities are vital to ensure Guelph is future ready, and they all require federal partnership and leadership to make them happen,” Guthrie said in a statement.

The priorities are:

  1. Invest in municipal infrastructure to stimulate economic recovery focusing on climate change adaptation and natural disaster mitigation-related infrastructure, Guelph’s Active Transportation network, and the City’s fibre-optic network
  2. Advance the electrification of the transportation sector by funding electrical infrastructure upgrades, growing the local EV charging network, and continuing the electrification of Guelph Transit
  3. Empower municipal climate-change leadership by funding net-zero carbon initiatives for new and renovated municipal facilities, helping Guelph reach its 40-per cent tree canopy goal, and investing in the circular economy
  4. Support housing attainability through policy change and funding for greater affordability across the housing spectrum, including home ownership, rental housing, and supportive housing
  5. Implement the next Safe Restart Agreement to cover the projected 2021 Guelph Transit deficit and to support hard-hit City services until revenues stabilize post-pandemic
Trending Stories

Read more: From inflation to housing, affordability anxiety is shaping the election

Story continues below advertisement

Guthrie said he hopes to meet with the local candidates to talk about these priorities.

Liberal candidate Lloyd Longfield is seeking re-election against six other candidates, including Conservative Ashish Sachan, the NDP’s Aisha Jahangir and Green Party candidate Michelle Bowman.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagCam Guthrie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers