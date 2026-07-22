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Politics

Manitoba Premier Kinew ‘willing to entertain’ Alberta to Ontario pipeline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
Wab Kinew View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks to reporters at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown on Wednesday July 22, 2026. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he’s open to a west-east pipeline being pitched by his counterparts in Alberta and Ontario.

Kinew says the pipeline could make Canada stronger and there are workers in his province who would be eager to help build it.

But he says major projects like pipelines need to be built the right way, by addressing environmental concerns and bringing Indigenous governments on board.

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Speaking at a meeting of premiers in Charlottetown, Kinew says he’s “willing to entertain” the pipeline proposal announced earlier this month by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The line would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., going through Saskatchewan and Manitoba and not crossing into the U.S.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe previously said he’s on board.

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Smith and Ford have said the pipeline would move 500,000 barrels of crude per day and reduce Canada’s need to import refined oil.

Ontario is expected to finish before the end of the year a feasibility study with a price tag and a building schedule.

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