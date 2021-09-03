Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic gold and sets world record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 7:50 am
Eighteen-year-old Danielle Dorris of Moncton produced the first-ever sub 33-second time in the women’s 50m butterfly S7 on Friday to win Canada’s fourth gold medal at the Paralympic Games, said the Paralympic Foundation of Canada in a release. View image in full screen
Eighteen-year-old Danielle Dorris of Moncton produced the first-ever sub 33-second time in the women’s 50m butterfly S7 on Friday to win Canada’s fourth gold medal at the Paralympic Games, said the Paralympic Foundation of Canada in a release. Paralympic Foundation of Canada

Canada’s Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.

The 18-year-old swimmer from Moncton, N.B., won the 50-metre butterfly, touching the wall in 32.99 seconds for her second medal in Tokyo.

Dorris, who was born with underdeveloped arms, also won silver in the 100 backstroke.

READ MORE: Canada scores 12th Paralympics medal as New Brunswick swimmer wins silver

Canadian sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou captured bronze in the women’s 100 metres.

Trending Stories

Racing in the T-64 category, for athletes missing one leg below the knee, the 21-year-old from Toronto crossed in a personal best 13.07 seconds.

Canada’s team has 20 medals in Tokyo with two days of competition remaining.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global National: Sept. 1, 2021 | The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports' Global National: Sept. 1, 2021 | The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports
Global National: Sept. 1, 2021 | The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagSports tagMoncton tagSwimming tagTokyo Paralympics tagDanielle Dorris tagParalympic gold tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers