Canada’s Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic gold and sets world record

Canada’s Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.

The 18-year-old swimmer from Moncton, N.B., won the 50-metre butterfly, touching the wall in 32.99 seconds for her second medal in Tokyo.

Dorris, who was born with underdeveloped arms, also won silver in the 100 backstroke.

Canadian sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou captured bronze in the women’s 100 metres.

Racing in the T-64 category, for athletes missing one leg below the knee, the 21-year-old from Toronto crossed in a personal best 13.07 seconds.

Canada’s team has 20 medals in Tokyo with two days of competition remaining.

