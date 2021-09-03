Canada’s Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic gold and sets world record

Canada’s Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.
The 18-year-old swimmer from Moncton, N.B., won the 50-metre butterfly, touching the wall in 32.99 seconds for her second medal in Tokyo.
Dorris, who was born with underdeveloped arms, also won silver in the 100 backstroke.
READ MORE: Canada scores 12th Paralympics medal as New Brunswick swimmer wins silver
Canadian sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou captured bronze in the women’s 100 metres.
Trending Stories
Racing in the T-64 category, for athletes missing one leg below the knee, the 21-year-old from Toronto crossed in a personal best 13.07 seconds.
Canada’s team has 20 medals in Tokyo with two days of competition remaining.
Global National: Sept. 1, 2021 | The rollout and resistance of COVID-19 vaccine passports
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments