Canada scores 12th Paralympics medal as New Brunswick swimmer wins silver

Paralympics swimmer Danielle Dorris from Moncton, N.B., has snagged the 12th medal for Canada after she won a silver in the 100m backstroke race on Monday.

According to the Canadian Paralympic Committee, Canadian athletes have won at least one medal per day through the Games in Tokyo so far.

Dorris is an 18-year-old athlete who at the age of 13 was the youngest team member at Rio 2016.

In Monday’s race, the committee said she was leading in the beginning but was chased down in the end by now two-time Tokyo gold medallist Mallory Weggemann of the United States, who set a new Paralympic record with the win.

“It feels very surreal…I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream back home in Canada and this has never happened. But here I am with a medal,” said Dorris in a statement released by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

In the same race, Camille Bérubé from Gatineau, Que., posted a fifth-place finish.