Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbs to her injuries

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died Thursday afternoon, five days after being struck down in the ring.

The Yvon Michel Group (GYM), which had organized Saturday’s gala at Montreal’s IGA Stadium, announced the news late Thursday.

Zacarias Zapata, 18 years old, suffered a hard blow from Quebec boxer Marie-Pier Houle at the end of the fourth round on Saturday and went into seizures and collapsed in the ring.

“The entire Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement,” wrote GYM in Thursday’s press release.

Zacarias Zapata was in intensive care at the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur-de-Montreal.

GYM announced earlier this week that it was indefinitely postponing a gala scheduled for Sept. 17 that was to feature Oscar Rivas and Marie-Ève ​​Dicaire, out of respect for Zacarias Zapata.

