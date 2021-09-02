Menu

Education

After long wait, new ‘state-of-the-art’ middle school in Lake Country about to open

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 7:46 pm
The newly constructed H.S. Grenda School will be Lake Country's first middle school. View image in full screen
The newly constructed H.S. Grenda School will be Lake Country's first middle school. Global News

It’s been years in the making, and now a new middle school is finally about to open in Lake Country.

Named after a longtime Central Okanagan teacher and coach, H.S Grenda School, located behind George Elliot Secondary, will be Lake Country’s first middle school.

The new school, which will have capacity for 600 students, is badly needed in one of the fastest-growing regions in all of B.C.

Read more: ‘Our schools are not safe enough’: B.C. rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures

“Now they get to follow a middle-school model, which has been adopted as a preferred model of delivery for childhood development by the board of education, and so we’re able to align with the direction from the board,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, told Global News.

“We are facing the challenge of being a growing district with not enough space and so this is a step towards solving that problem.”

Until now, students in Grades 7 and 8 had to attend the already-full George Elliot Secondary.

“It was full and you’re operating schools within schools,” Kaardal said. “Many students in Grades 7 and 8 were in an annex at George Elliot Secondary.”

The new school, which also provides a French Immersion program, is described by school officials as state of the art, with high ceilings.

“You’re going to see lots of natural light,” said principal Michelle Relova. “It really is self-sustaining, so once it’s up and running, the heating and cooling system can sustain itself.”

The school also includes an art studio, a drama and dance studio and a gymnasium that’s larger than most other middle schools gyms.

Read more: COVID-19: Kelowna, B.C. pediatrician reassures parents ahead of new school year

It also boasts another unique feature — learning stairs, which span the building’s three storeys and were designed for all kinds of purposes.

“It’s a space where students can come in during the morning to socialize with their friends or teachers,” Relova said.

“Our teachers will use this as a teaching space. It’s breakout spaces for students to work in small groups, but it’s just really flexible seating to adapt to what we need.”

More than $40 million was invested for the new middle school, with the province providing more than $35 million and the school district contributing $5.3 million.

“We are pleased to see this investment in our learners, especially since the Central Okanagan is the fastest-growing region in B.C.,” said Moyra Baxter, board chair of Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“All of our students deserve safe, accessible learning spaces, and we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

The province has also recently provided $1.9 million for the Central Okanagan School District to purchase land for a new school in Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood.

The Ministry of Education is also working with the district to plan for a new secondary school in West Kelowna, with a capacity of 1,200 students.

