Health

COVID-19: 34 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports' Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports
WATCH: In just a few weeks Ontarians will have to present proof of vaccination at several indoor public settings and nonessential businesses. It comes after months of resistance from the Ford government. Brittany Rosen has reaction on the vaccine certificate system.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 34 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local case count up to 12,909, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 34 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,426, including 126 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil, two are in Gravenhurst, two are in Huntsville, two are in Oro-Medonte, two are in Springwater and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood and Tay Township.

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories
Of the new cases, seven are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 25 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 865 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Meanwhile, 71.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,909 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,435 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 865 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 567,071, including 9,530 deaths.

Click to play video: 'A closer look at the ethics surrounding Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination plan' A closer look at the ethics surrounding Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination plan
