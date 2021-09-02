Substance being sold as Xanax contains unknown opioid: Nova Scotia Health

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is warning that a substance being sold as Xanax Bars in parts of the province may actually be contaminated with an unknown opioid.

According to the health authority, community partners reported the substance may be sold in the Halifax Regional Municipality, South Shore, Bridgewater and Chester areas.

Xanax Bars are pill-sized Xanax tablets that can be broken off into smaller pieces.

Health officials suggest if people are using these drugs, to not use them alone. They also advise people to test a dose by starting with a low amount.

For safety reasons, they also ask people to have naloxone handy and to call 9-1-1 in the event of an overdose.

Story continues below advertisement

Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses, but there is no harm in administering it if people are unsure what kind of overdose they are witnessing.

Naloxone is free and available in most community pharmacies and community locations.

2:01 N.S. company creates safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis N.S. company creates safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis – Mar 3, 2021