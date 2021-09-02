Menu

Crime

3 charged in April shooting death at St. Catharines public school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 2:27 pm
3 charged in April shooting death at St. Catharines public school - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Three suspects are facing charges for an April St. Catharines shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead in the parking lot of a public school.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the victim was found lying on the ground at Oakridge Public School on Marsdale Drive around 8:30 p.m. April 12.

He subsequently died after arriving at a city hospital via ambulance.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in St. Catharines: police

Investigators believe the victim, Yan Jing, was killed in a currency exchange robbery after being allegedly lured out to convert Canadian cash into Chinese money.

“In these incidents, the victims arrange with the suspects to exchange Canadian currency for Chinese currency at what they believed would be a cheaper rate than offered by financial institutions,” investigators said in a release.

“When the victims arrive at the meeting location, they are robbed of the money that they brought to exchange.”

Two people, a 22-year-old from Richmond Hill and a 20-year-old from Toronto, are facing first-degree murder charges while a 25-year-old Toronto-area man is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and breach of probation.

NRPS say the investigation is ongoing and that more suspects are believed to be tied to the crime.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagFatal Shooting tagNiagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara news tagSt Catharines news tagmarsdale drive tagshooting at oakridge public school tagyan jing tag

