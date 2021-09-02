In Photos: Ida’s heavy rain floods roads, subways in New York and Philadelphia

Flooding killed at least 14 people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and temporarily grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to parts of the Northeastern United States.
Basement apartments suddenly filled with water, rivers and creeks swelled to record levels and roadways turned into car-swallowing canals. Eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said.
Major flooding on the Schuylkill River here in Philadelphia. The Manayunk canal is flooded over with dozens of cars underwater. Some RVs near the paper mill totally washed out. #idapic.twitter.com/HuGeYjZCw0
Five people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and a spokesperson told local media. Outside Philadelphia, officials reported “multiple fatalities,” saying no additional details were immediately available.
The ferocious storm also spawned tornadoes, including one that ripped apart homes and toppled silos in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, south of Philadelphia.
Images posted on social media overnight showed water gushing into basement apartments.
