Woman armed with knife at Quinte Mall arrested without incident: Belleville police

An 18-year-old Belleville woman is facing weapons charges after police say she brought a knife to the Quinte Mall.
Wednesday night, police say they received reports of a woman armed with a knife.
Patrol officers and the local canine unit went to the mall to investigate.
According to police, officers deescalated the situation and the 18-year-old dropped the knife.
The woman has a bail hearing set for Friday for weapons offences and resisting arrest.
No injuries were reported.
