Crime

Woman armed with knife at Quinte Mall arrested without incident: Belleville police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 10:55 am
Police say the woman eventually dropped the knife after officers on scene negotiated with her. No injuries were reported. View image in full screen
Police say the woman eventually dropped the knife after officers on scene negotiated with her. No injuries were reported. Belleville police / Twitter

An 18-year-old Belleville woman is facing weapons charges after police say she brought a knife to the Quinte Mall.

Wednesday night, police say they received reports of a woman armed with a knife.

Patrol officers and the local canine unit went to the mall to investigate.

Read more: Belleville stabbing leads to police standoff, eventual arrest

According to police, officers deescalated the situation and the 18-year-old dropped the knife.

The woman has a bail hearing set for Friday for weapons offences and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.

