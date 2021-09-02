Woman armed with knife at Quinte Mall arrested without incident: Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old Belleville woman is facing weapons charges after police say she brought a knife to the Quinte Mall.

Wednesday night, police say they received reports of a woman armed with a knife.

Patrol officers and the local canine unit went to the mall to investigate.

According to police, officers deescalated the situation and the 18-year-old dropped the knife.

The woman has a bail hearing set for Friday for weapons offences and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.