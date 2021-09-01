Have some unused items to offload? Giveaway weekend returns in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

If you find that you have plenty of items that you don’t plan on using again, you can find a new home for them when Winnipeg’s giveaway weekend returns.

On Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 you can carry to the curb those reusable, unwanted items that are taking up space and collecting dust in your home.

Here is how it works:

Place unwanted household items at the curb on your front street

Label each item with a “FREE” sticker or sign

Store items that you don’t want to give away out of sight

Remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday

Here are some examples of items you might want to put out for giveaway:

Clothing

Construction material

Kitchen gadgets

Books, CDs and DVDs

Yard and gardening tools

Workout gear

Toys

Furniture

Additionally, if you were gifted something that you had to pretend to like but secretly had no interest in, you can donate that too, provided it doesn’t fall under the following categories:

Items that could be unsafe

Items infested with bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, and bedding)

Toilets (with a flush volume of 13 litres or more)

On top of offloading your items that haven’t seen the light of day in some time, you can also browse boulevards in your own neighbourhood, or elsewhere, for some great new finds. After all, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure!

Here are some tips to help you cruise the curbs:

Take only the items at the curb marked “FREE”

Check all items closely to ensure they are safe and in good condition before you put them in your vehicle or bring them into your home

Don’t walk or drive on private lawns or gardens

Don’t discard any items on private property

Obey the traffic laws at all times (e.g., don’t block traffic, park illegally, or block driveways with your vehicle), drive safely, and watch out for children

