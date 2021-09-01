4 COVID-19 deaths, 268 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported four COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday as the number of new cases in the province continues to surge.

Three of the deaths were in people aged 60 to 74 and one death was reported in the 80+ age category.

There have now been 607 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases continue to rise, as do the number of new cases, according to the daily update.

In the last 30 days, active cases have increased by 400 per cent, going to 2,372 on Wednesday from 474 on Aug. 2.

There were 268 new cases reported on Wednesday, with 35.5 per cent of the new cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

It brings the overall confirmed case total to 54,688.

Just over one-third of the new cases (95) were reported in Saskatoon, with the far northeast reporting 69 news cases and the north-central zone reporting 38 new cases.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 263 — 21.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

The hospitalization rate continues to rise, with 134 people receiving treatment — 30 who are in intensive care.

Health officials said 72.4 per cent of people hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

The province said 51,709 cases are considered recovered.

