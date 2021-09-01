SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 COVID-19 deaths, 268 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:19 pm
Saskatchewan reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases in the province rising to 2,372. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases in the province rising to 2,372. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan reported four COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday as the number of new cases in the province continues to surge.

Three of the deaths were in people aged 60 to 74 and one death was reported in the 80+ age category.

There have now been 607 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Nurses union calls for temporary slowdown of services in Sask. hospitals

Active cases continue to rise, as do the number of new cases, according to the daily update.

In the last 30 days, active cases have increased by 400 per cent, going to 2,372 on Wednesday from 474 on Aug. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 268 new cases reported on Wednesday, with 35.5 per cent of the new cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

It brings the overall confirmed case total to 54,688.

Just over one-third of the new cases (95) were reported in Saskatoon, with the far northeast reporting 69 news cases and the north-central zone reporting 38 new cases.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 263 — 21.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

Read more: Health and safety top of mind as Saskatchewan students return to school

The hospitalization rate continues to rise, with 134 people receiving treatment — 30 who are in intensive care.

Health officials said 72.4 per cent of people hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

The province said 51,709 cases are considered recovered.

Click to play video: 'Masks mandatory on Saskatoon Transit, in city facilities as of Sept. 1' Masks mandatory on Saskatoon Transit, in city facilities as of Sept. 1
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSask Coronavirus Update tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers