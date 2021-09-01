Manitoba COVID-19 patients in ICU down by 6

Send this page to someone via email

The number of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 has dropped by six according to the updated provincial dashboard.

There are currently 12 people in the ICU which is down from the reported number of 18 on Aug. 31.

However, there are 65 people in the hospital with the virus overall.

As far as cases go, Manitoba added 57 new cases Wednesday with 23 in the Southern Health region and 15 in Winnipeg.

The total number of active cases in the province is 495, bringing the total to 58,759.

Out of those, 57,074 people have recovered and 1,190 have died, with the latest fatality being added Wednesday.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.9 per cent with 2,235 tests being administered daily.

The total amount of tests administered to date is 927,448.

Vaccine Information:

A total of 1,906,312 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

To date, 2,435,830 doses of vaccine have been delivered to the province. This includes:

• 1,534,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine;

• 808,920 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

• 91,960 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

All vaccine supersites are open, offering walk-in and appointment-based services for all eligible individuals.

The most recent eligibility information includes anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009. The date of someone’s second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first.

Additional Information

Applications are still being accepted for the ProtectMB Community Outreach and Incentive Grants. Up to $20,000 is available to organizations, businesses, schools and other groups with a connection to a community with lower vaccine uptake.

The second Vax to Win lottery draw will be held in September. To be eligible, people must receive their second dose of vaccine on or before Sept. 6.

