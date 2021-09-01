Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old arrested in Augusta, Ont. double stabbing incident

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:00 pm
OPP say two people were stabbed at a motor vehicle event in Augusta Sunday. View image in full screen
OPP say two people were stabbed at a motor vehicle event in Augusta Sunday. OPP

OPP say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in Augusta, Ont.

Grenville OPP say three people were reportedly involved in an altercation at a motor event on Dixon Road Sunday.

Read more: 16-year-old girl stabbed, 14-year-old arrested in Quinte West, OPP say

Police say an “edged weapon” was used during the fight and a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were injured.

Trending Stories

OPP then charged 19-year-old Logan Seguin from Montague Township with two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay' Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagStabbing tagEdged Weapon tagGrenville OPP tagaugusta stabbing tagaugusta stabbing OPP tagGrenville OPP augusta tagOPP Augusta tagOPP doubled stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers