19-year-old arrested in Augusta, Ont. double stabbing incident

OPP say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in Augusta, Ont.

Grenville OPP say three people were reportedly involved in an altercation at a motor event on Dixon Road Sunday.

Police say an “edged weapon” was used during the fight and a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were injured.

OPP then charged 19-year-old Logan Seguin from Montague Township with two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

