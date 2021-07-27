16-year-old girl stabbed, 14-year-old arrested in Quinte West, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after another teen was brutally stabbed in Quinte West, OPP say.

Police say they received reports Saturday that a 16-year-old had been stabbed in the chest and stomach.

The girl was rushed to hospital in stable condition, and police later arrested the 14-year-old.

OPP say the two know each other.

The 14-year-old faces assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering death threat charges.

