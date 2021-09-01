Menu

Crime

Saint John police investigating indignity to body in suspicious death case of Courtney MacKenzie

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 2:46 pm
Saint John police investigating indignity to body in suspicious death case of Courtney MacKenzie - image View image in full screen
Global News

Police in Saint John say they’re continuing to investigate the death of Courtney MacKenzie, and have not ruled out homicide.

In an update issued Wednesday, the Saint John Police Force said their Major Crime Unit is currently “investigating indignity to a dead human body.”

MacKenzie, 27, was found deceased on May 11 at a residence on Victoria Street, in the north end of the city.

Read more: N.B. public health confirms death in Moncton legionnaires outbreak

She had previously been reported missing.

Police said they are still interviewing witnesses, reviewing physical and electronic records and collecting forensic evidence.

Trending Stories

Police had previously asked to speak to anyone who saw or talked to MacKenzie between May 3 and 11. They later asked the public for video surveillance footage of the area around Victoria Street, St. James Street and Buena Vista Avenue during May 2 to 11.

Story continues below advertisement

MacKenzie’s obituary said her family was announcing her unexpected passing with heavy hearts, and that she would be missed by her son.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
