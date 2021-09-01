Saint John police investigating indignity to body in suspicious death case of Courtney MacKenzie

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John say they’re continuing to investigate the death of Courtney MacKenzie, and have not ruled out homicide.

In an update issued Wednesday, the Saint John Police Force said their Major Crime Unit is currently “investigating indignity to a dead human body.”

MacKenzie, 27, was found deceased on May 11 at a residence on Victoria Street, in the north end of the city.

She had previously been reported missing.

Police said they are still interviewing witnesses, reviewing physical and electronic records and collecting forensic evidence.

Police had previously asked to speak to anyone who saw or talked to MacKenzie between May 3 and 11. They later asked the public for video surveillance footage of the area around Victoria Street, St. James Street and Buena Vista Avenue during May 2 to 11.

MacKenzie’s obituary said her family was announcing her unexpected passing with heavy hearts, and that she would be missed by her son.