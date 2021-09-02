SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Features

Global News and 980 CKNW Where We Live 2021

By Staff Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:19 pm
Where We Live starts on Sept. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Where We Live starts on Sept. 6, 2021. Global News

Join Global News & 980 CKNW for the 7th annual Where We Live series, a chance to explore, celebrate and investigate what makes Metro Vancouver great!

From Sept.13 to 26 you can watch and hear our special reports that focus on different neighbourhoods and what makes them unique.

Global BC Community Reporter Michael Newman will produce segments that will air weekdays during Global News Morning and simulcast on BC1 focusing on Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Plus, 980 CKNW will air various features and interviews during the two week period.

Where We Live is sponsored by Concord Pacific.

Concord Pacific View image in full screen
Concord Pacific. Concord Pacific
