New Brunswick premier, top doctor to provide COVID-19 update this morning

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
The update is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. AT, and will be live-streamed on this page.
New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19 cases, and 26 more recoveries from COVID-19 the day before.
On Tuesday, health officials said the active case count is 137, down from 160 on Monday.
They said slightly more than 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.
The province’s health department said that starting Tuesday, children 12 and up can make appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Canada has only recently approved the Moderna vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17.
