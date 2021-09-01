Menu

Health

New Brunswick premier, top doctor to provide COVID-19 update this morning

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 8:17 am
Click to play video: ''

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. AT, and will be live-streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19 cases, and 26 more recoveries from COVID-19 the day before.

READ MORE: COVID-19: How New Brunswick students, parents can prepare for the new school year

On Tuesday, health officials said the active case count is 137, down from 160 on Monday.

They said slightly more than 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

The province’s health department said that starting Tuesday, children 12 and up can make appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has only recently approved the Moderna vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17.

Click to play video: 'New COVID-impacted school year begins in one week' New COVID-impacted school year begins in one week
New COVID-impacted school year begins in one week

-More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
