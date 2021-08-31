Mitchell teen missing for more than a month

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP is looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than a month.

Gina Hill was last seen on July 29 at her home in Mitchell.

Hill has made intermittent contact with friends and family via text message, but has not been seen since then.

She is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.