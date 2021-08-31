Menu

News

Mitchell teen missing for more than a month

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 11:31 pm
Gina Hill.
Gina Hill. RCMP

RCMP is looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than a month.

Gina Hill was last seen on July 29 at her home in Mitchell.

Hill has made intermittent contact with friends and family via text message, but has not been seen since then.

Trending Stories

She is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

 

