Crime

Man wanted for urinating on floor of a B.C. Dairy Queen after refusing to wear mask

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 5:38 pm
Port Alberni RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly urinated on the floor of a Dairy Queen after being refused service for not wearing a mask.

RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are trying to identify a suspect who urinated on the floor of a Dairy Queen after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.

Police say staff at the fast-food restaurant got into a heated discussion with the suspect, who was asked to leave.

“You do not have a brain,” a man can be heard saying in video posted to social media.

RCMP said the suspect became verbally aggressive and abusive, left the restaurant and returned shortly after to urinate on the floor in front of the till as staff and customers looked on.

RCMP have released a photo of the suspect.

Last week, the province reinstated rules that make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces.

