Canada

Trudeau expected to release Liberal election platform on Wednesday: sources

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Where the parties stand on week 3 of the campaign' Where the parties stand on week 3 of the campaign
WATCH: Global News Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson breaks down the latest from the federal election race including where party leaders stand in the polls.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to release the party’s election platform at a campaign event on Wednesday morning, according to campaign sources.

Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement during a campaign stop in Toronto.

That announcement is expected to focus on the details of the plan Liberals are laying out to voters, which comes amid questions over calling an election during the escalating fourth wave of COVID-19.

Read more: Trudeau’s housing affordability plan makes pitch to ban blind bidding, foreign buyers

Trudeau has so far defended his decision to call an election by arguing Canadians should be able to vote on which party’s vision they support for charting a path out of the pandemic, now nearing the end of its second year.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the Conservatives and NDP have already released their platforms in full.

Massive government spending on social support programs has pushed the federal deficit to $314 billion, an amount unseen outside of wartime. At the same time, lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 have ignited divisions and inequalities between Canadians.

Read more: No charges laid to disruptive protesters during Justin Trudeau campaign stop in Cambridge

Anger over COVID-19 measures like mask-wearing rules and mandatory vaccines for some have boiled over into aggressive mobs shouting obscenities at Trudeau campaign events over the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, several provinces have re-introduced mask mandates and are now battling growing surges of the highly contagious Delta variant among primarily unvaccinated populations.

The rate of breakthrough infections remains small in comparison, with the vaccines showing significant success at preventing hospitalization and death among vaccinated people.

With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson and David Akin.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign' Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign
Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign
