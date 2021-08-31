Menu

Health

Quebec adds 425 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more hospitalizations

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 11:09 am
Students arrive for the first day of school in Montreal, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
Students arrive for the first day of school in Montreal, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 425 new infections and one additional death Tuesday related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations climbed by six for a total of 131. Of those patients, there are 36 people in intensive care units, a drop of one compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information available shows 16,453 tests were given across the province Sunday.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Montreal public health reaches out to gamers to boost lagging youth COVID-19 vaccination rates

Health officials say another 23,594 doses of the vaccine were administered, including 22,000 in the past 24-hour period. Over the course of the campaign, more than 12.3 million shots have been given.

Quebec has seen 389,224 cases and 11,286 deaths since the start of the health crisis. The number of recoveries topped 373,000 as of Tuesday.

