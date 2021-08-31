Quebec adds 425 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 425 new infections and one additional death Tuesday related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations climbed by six for a total of 131. Of those patients, there are 36 people in intensive care units, a drop of one compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information available shows 16,453 tests were given across the province Sunday.

Health officials say another 23,594 doses of the vaccine were administered, including 22,000 in the past 24-hour period. Over the course of the campaign, more than 12.3 million shots have been given.

Quebec has seen 389,224 cases and 11,286 deaths since the start of the health crisis. The number of recoveries topped 373,000 as of Tuesday.

