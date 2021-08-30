Charges laid in deadly pedestrian crash in southeast Calgary last February

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in a fatal pedestrian crash last winter near Chinook Centre.

Twenty-nine-year-old Damon William Wilson has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, as well as one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police say an SUV was traveling south on Macleod Trail S.E. on Feb. 18 when it failed to navigate the right-hand curve onto Glenmore Trail, continued southbound and hit two young adults and a baby in a stroller waiting to cross the road.

Investigators say the driver took off on foot but was caught a short time later.

Twenty-one-year-old Blade Crow died at the scene.

His girlfriend, 21-year-old Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard, suffered two broken legs, a cracked pelvis and broken ribs. Their one-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital with a head injury.

Both have been released from hospital since.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined excessive speed was likely a factor in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the surviving victims and their friends and family, who all continue to be impacted by this collision,” said Sgt. Colin Foster.

“This is a sobering reminder for all drivers of the irreversible and tragic consequences of driving at excessive speeds.”

Wilson is expected to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 4.