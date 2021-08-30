6 people displaced after downtown Kingston house fire

Six people were displaced after a fire in Kingston’s downtown area over the weekend, Kingston Fire and Rescue confirmed Monday.
A home at 69 John St. caught fire sometime Saturday evening. Firefighters were called to the scene after 9 p.m.
All occupants of the home made it out safely, Kingston fire said.
Trending Stories
The flames were sparked by “smoker’s material” coming in contact with furniture, Kingston fire said.
Damages are estimated at $88,000 and approximately six individuals were displaced as a result of the incident.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments