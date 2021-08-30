Menu

Canada

6 people displaced after downtown Kingston house fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 12:45 pm
Six people were displaced and nearly $90,000 worth of damage was caused during a downtown house fire Saturday. View image in full screen
Six people were displaced and nearly $90,000 worth of damage was caused during a downtown house fire Saturday. Dominic Owens

Six people were displaced after a fire in Kingston’s downtown area over the weekend, Kingston Fire and Rescue confirmed Monday.

A home at 69 John St. caught fire sometime Saturday evening. Firefighters were called to the scene after 9 p.m.

All occupants of the home made it out safely, Kingston fire said.

Read more: Fire breaks out in north end Kingston apartment complex

The flames were sparked by “smoker’s material” coming in contact with furniture, Kingston fire said.

Damages are estimated at $88,000 and approximately six individuals were displaced as a result of the incident.

