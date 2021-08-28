Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigating after woman found unconscious at Quebec City station

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 4:23 pm
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was found unconscious at a Quebec City police station.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations issued a release saying Quebec City police officers arrested a 59-year-old woman for impaired driving on Friday.

The woman was brought to the police station and allegedly placed in a room to communicate with a lawyer.

READ MORE: About 30,000 health workers in public system not vaccinated against COVID-19, Quebec health minister says

The watchdog says officers later found the woman unconscious.

She was taken to hospital in what is described as serious condition.

Four officers with the Bureau have been assigned to investigate the case.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
