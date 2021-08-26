SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hearings begin at Quebec legislature on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for health-care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 12:39 pm
Committee hearings on the government’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers opened Thursday at the Quebec legislature.

Health Minister Christian Dubé told the committee the government wants to make vaccination mandatory for health-care workers in the public and private sector who are in regular contact with patients.

He says workers who refuse to show proof of vaccination would be reassigned, if possible, or suspended without pay.

Committee members at the two-day hearings will also discuss whether the vaccine mandate should be extended to workers such as teachers and early childhood educators.

Quebec is reporting 603 new cases of COVID-19 today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Dube said earlier in the day on Twitter the number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic rose by nine, to 119, and 36 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
