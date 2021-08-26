SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec tops 600 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep mounting

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec delays return of public sector workers to the office' Quebec delays return of public sector workers to the office
Public sector workers will not be going back to work in September as was first planned. The government is asking them to continue to work from home for at least another month as the fourth wave of the pandemic evolves. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, public health officials are also recommending the private sector delay the return of employees to the office.

Quebec reported 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in the province.

Health officials recorded one additional death related to the novel coronavirus.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by nine for a total of 119. This includes 36 patients in intensive care, a rise of three compared to the previous day.

Trending Stories

Read more: No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths

The immunization rollout saw another 32,999 shots of the vaccine administered, including 31,638 in the past day. More than 12.1 million doses have been doled out in Quebec to date.

The latest screening information shows 19,796 tests were given Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has seen a total of 386,618 cases and 11,285 deaths. The number of recoveries reached 371,164 Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers