Quebec tops 600 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep mounting

Quebec reported 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in the province.

Health officials recorded one additional death related to the novel coronavirus.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by nine for a total of 119. This includes 36 patients in intensive care, a rise of three compared to the previous day.

The immunization rollout saw another 32,999 shots of the vaccine administered, including 31,638 in the past day. More than 12.1 million doses have been doled out in Quebec to date.

The latest screening information shows 19,796 tests were given Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has seen a total of 386,618 cases and 11,285 deaths. The number of recoveries reached 371,164 Thursday.

