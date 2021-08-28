SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Analysis: Week two of the 2021 federal election in B.C.

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Analysis: impact of week 2 of the election in B.C.' Analysis: impact of week 2 of the election in B.C.
WATCH: Global News reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the second week of the federal election campaign.

Week two of Canada’s 2021 federal election has come to a close.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the second week of the campaign and key issues playing out on the trail in British Columbia.

In this installment, Baldrey and Zussman discuss tightening polls and how the Conservatives appear to have gained early momentum in the race.

Read more: Analysis: Week one of the 2021 federal election in B.C.

The pair look at how much of an impact that could have, or whether Canadians still remain tuned-out of the race for the final weeks of the summer.

Trending Stories

Baldrey and Zussman look at strengths the NDP could have in B.C., and whether Leader Jagmeet Singh can piggyback on the provincial NDP government’s popularity.

Story continues below advertisement

And they look at challenges Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau could have with his traditional strategy of connecting directly, in person, with voters — given COVID-19 concerns.

Read more: Federal election another ‘Moon of Many Promises’ for Indigenous people in Canada

This week, Baldrey and Zussman also take a closer look at the B.C. ridings of Richmond–Steveston and South Surrey–White Rock.

Watch all of the analysis in the video at the top of the page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagBC election tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagBritish Columbia election tagfederal election b.c. tag

