Analysis: Week two of the 2021 federal election in B.C.

Week two of Canada’s 2021 federal election has come to a close.

Global News political reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the second week of the campaign and key issues playing out on the trail in British Columbia.

In this installment, Baldrey and Zussman discuss tightening polls and how the Conservatives appear to have gained early momentum in the race.

The pair look at how much of an impact that could have, or whether Canadians still remain tuned-out of the race for the final weeks of the summer.

Baldrey and Zussman look at strengths the NDP could have in B.C., and whether Leader Jagmeet Singh can piggyback on the provincial NDP government’s popularity.

And they look at challenges Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau could have with his traditional strategy of connecting directly, in person, with voters — given COVID-19 concerns.

This week, Baldrey and Zussman also take a closer look at the B.C. ridings of Richmond–Steveston and South Surrey–White Rock.

Watch all of the analysis in the video at the top of the page.