89-year-old man dead after being hit by pickup truck in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an 89-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck in the city Friday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Queens Quay West around 2 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The statement said a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 truck south on Bathurst and was making a right turn onto westbound Queens Quay when the victim was hit.

The 89-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died.

A police spokesperson told Global News on Friday that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are looking to speak to any witnesses or people with video footage from the area or of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1:45 Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run