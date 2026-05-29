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Canada

Saskatoon firefighters battle multi-house Hampton Village blaze

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
A man standing on a structure uses a hose to douse flames in the Hampton Village neighbourhood on May 29, 2026. View image in full screen
A man uses a hose to douse flames in the Hampton Village neighbourhood on May 29, 2026. Chris Carr/Global News
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Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene early Friday afternoon at a multi-house fire in the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

Global News crews on the scene reported five homes along Geary Crescent caught fire, with four of those homes fully engulfed in flames.

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Black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky across Saskatoon.

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