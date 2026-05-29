Saskatoon firefighters battle multi-house Hampton Village blaze

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Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene early Friday afternoon at a multi-house fire in the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

Global News crews on the scene reported five homes along Geary Crescent caught fire, with four of those homes fully engulfed in flames.

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Black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky across Saskatoon.

More to come…