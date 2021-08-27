Horgan says businesses facing people defying vaccine passport can ‘call law enforcement’

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s premier says businesses should call police if they’re confronted by would-be patrons who refuse to abide by the province’s incoming COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

Horgan made the comments Friday, amid vocal opposition by some British Columbians who oppose the new measure, which is scheduled to take effect Sept. 13.

“With respect to enforcement, it’s not unlike with respect to nightclubs or the hospitality sector,” he said.

“If they have difficulty with patrons they call law enforcement, and I expect that’s what will happen with respect to the vaccination cards.”

2:30 B.C. businesses vow to defy government vaccine passport rules B.C. businesses vow to defy government vaccine passport rules

Under B.C.’s program, people will need to prove they’ve had at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 13, and two doses by Oct. 24, to access a variety of non-essential services.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccine card system will apply to pubs and restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and fitness centres, indoor concerts and sports games and a variety of other indoor events.

Some businesses have already vowed to defy the program, and a Facebook page listing businesses who won’t comply has attracted 85,000 members — though some say they’re following it to determine which companies to avoid.

Horgan said he believes the majority of British Columbians will vote with their wallets and stay away from businesses who won’t require proof of immunization.

1:53 Effect of B.C. vaccination passport plan on vaccination rates Effect of B.C. vaccination passport plan on vaccination rates

“This is a majority issue. Almost 85 per cent of British Columbians have had a first dose, 75 a second dose, and those British Columbians want to know when they go to a hockey game or the theatre or out for a dinner that the people they’re associating with have taken the same steps to protect themselves and their family,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re taking measured steps based on advice from business, and if some businesses want to disregard that, then patrons will decide where they want to go. Consumers are supporting this.”

According to the latest data from B.C. health officials, unvaccinated people represented 199 cases per 100,000 residents in B.C., while fully vaccinated people accounted for just 24.9.

Over the past two weeks, unvaccinated people represented 79.3 per cent of hospitalizations, compared to 14.1 per cent for fully vaccinated people.

On Friday, B.C. reported 867 new cases of COVID-19, the most since late April, and that hospitalizations from the virus had nearly doubled in the past two weeks.